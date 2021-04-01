The new normal: On #AprilFoolsDay in 2021 memes replace pranks

While the painful memories of April 2020 are still afresh, April 2021 is here. For all those who love to play pranks on others, April 1 is an exciting day. For those who don't, today is as sad as the last year has been.

With the fear of lockdown looming and cases on the rise, the mood is dull. However, today, on April Fool's day, Twitterati tried their best to uplift the mood by doing what they are famous (or infamous) for- making memes.

Today, #AprilFoolsDay has been trending on Twitter since morning. There has been a plethora of memes that are hilarious enough to make you laugh out loud. While some are dark, and some are awkward, all of them are collectively relatable.

Ready to laugh? Here you go