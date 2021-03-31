'Minimum age of MLA is 25': Twitterati school Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her 'candidates between age of 20-40 years' gaffe

A slip of tongue can be embarrassing, awkward, but it's a common mistake. However, it can cost you a lot if you are a public figure. Recently, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has become viral on Twitter due to one such mistake.
Tweeting from her current campaign in Kerala, Priyanka wrote, "So proud that 50% of our candidates in Kerala are between the age of 20 and 40. Combined with the wisdom and experience of our senior leadership, they make a formidable force. I hope they are given a chance to serve the people of Kerala so that the UDF’s vision can be realised."
People on Twitter were quick to point out that the minimum age for being elected to the Legislative Assembly is 25 years. Within some time, Priyanka's statement that 50% of Congress' candidates in Kerala are between the age of 20 and 40, became the butt of all jokes on Twitter.
People on Twitter are responding to the tweet by "educating" the Congress Leader about the minimum age required to contest in elections. While some are just laughing it off others are accusing Congress of a scam.
