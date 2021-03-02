"The end is near": Twitterati doesn't like to roll with these rolls

Modernisation has brought along with it a craving for the natural. Nowadays, ayurvedic and natural products are the 'in' thing. Be it soaps, shampoo, food, medicines or even exercise, we are witnessing a shift of consumers towards natural, ayurvedic products. However, there's a thin line between natural and nauseating.
Recently, a cookie brand Unibic has come up with Chyawanprash filled rolls. The company has launched "Unibic Chyawanprash soft rolls". They also shared a picture on their official Instagram handle, introducing the rolls. The caption of the post reads, "Introducing Unibic Chyawanprash soft rolls! The goodness of chyawanprash is now available in delicious soft rolls. Yummy & Immunity sath-sath. Get #yummunity."
Chyanwanprash is an Ayurvedic immunity booster made with herbs and spices. It has a lot of buyers in India. However, there are also people who don't really enjoy its taste. Hence, when the Chyawanprash soft rolls made it to Twitter, Twitterati gave it a big no.
Want to know how Twitterati reacted? Here you go!
