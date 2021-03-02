'Alarm na lagaun?': Mahabharata actor Gajendra Chauhan hilariously trolled over 'Hindu jagaane aaya hu' tweet

Celebrities face adulation and vitriol on a regular basis. For most well known personalities, constantly changing public perception as well as being tracked by the media have become regular aspects of life. But in this social media day and age, it also means that celebrities are constantly criticised for their actions.

A quick perusal of social media platforms will make you see celebs getting trolled constantly - for their dresses, hairstyles, views, opinions, and whatnot. Now, it would seem that everyday Twitterati finds a new celebrity to troll, sometimes for the right reasons and sometimes for the wrong.

Joining the list of the celebrities who got trolled online is actor Gajendra Chauhan, famous for playing the role of Arjun in B. R. Chopra's Mahabharata. Two days ago, Chauhan made a tweet that read, "Main Hindu jagaane aaya hu, main Hindu jagaakar jaaunga (I have come to awaken Hindus, I will awaken Hindus)."

And while we're somewhat uncertain about what exactly he planned to do, Twitter users certainly have a lot to say about the post.