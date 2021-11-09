'Thank you for making India proud': Netizens send love virtually to Virat Kohli as he bids adieu to captaincy

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday said that he always wanted to do his best as the T20I captain and now it was time for the next lot to take this team forward.

Kohli is leading the Indian side for the last time in T20Is as the Men in Blue locked horns against Namibia in the ongoing World Cup.

"It's been an honour for me, I was given the opportunity and I tried to do my best. But it's also time to create some space and move forward. I've been immensely proud of how the team has played," said Kohli after the toss.

"Now I think it's time for the next lot to take this team forward. Obviously, Rohit(vice-captain) is here and he's overlooking things for a while now," he added.

While Rohit Sharma will obviously handle the cricket team, cricket fans are still saddened as Kohli leaves captaincy. Twitter today has been flooded with netizens thanking Kohli for his contribution to the Indian cricket team over the years.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India was knocked out of the World Cup on Sunday after Afghanistan failed to defeat New Zealand.

With inputs from ANI.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 12:22 PM IST