'End of an era': Netizens bid heartfelt farewell to outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri

Team India's outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri on Monday recalled his "fantastic" journey with the side and said he wanted to make a difference which he did during his stint with the Virat Kohli-led side.

Barring the below-par show in the ongoing tournament, the Men In Blue have performed exceptionally well under coach Shastri and skipper Kohli.

India had defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds to clinch the Test series earlier this year. The Kohli-led side had also defeated England 3-2 in the T20I series in March this year.

"It (journey) has been fantastic. When I took this job, I said in my mind I want to make a difference and I think I have. Sometimes in life, it's not all about what you accomplish, it's what you overcome," Shastri said before the India-Namibia game.

"And what these guys have overcome over the last five years, the way they have travelled across the globe and performed in every part of the globe in all formats of the game will make this - irrespective of what's happened here - as one of the greatest teams in the history of the game," he said.

As Shastri bid farewell to the team, cricket fans across the country took to social media to thank him for his contribution to the Indian cricket team.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid was appointed head coach of the senior side last week and he will take over the reins from Ravi Shastri after the ongoing T20 World Cup.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 11:34 AM IST