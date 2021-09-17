'Thank you, Chetan Bhagat': Here's why netizens are crediting the author for India's largest vaccination drive

When India had achieved the milestone of administrating over 1 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses across the country, author Chetan Bhagat had tweeted about his contribution towards bringing attention to the previously lagging pace of vaccination in India.

Bhagat had written, "Glad vaccination pace picked up now. Happy to have contributed to bring attention to slow vaccination back in April and May. My column from then here, making the case for increasing pace 5-10x, which we have finally achieved now. #StaySafe."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Twitterati had then inferred that the author is taking the credit and thanking himself instead of thanking the government. This had resulted in Bhagat receiving a lot of backlash and sarcasm.

Advertisement

On Friday, India set a record by administering over two crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, in a major push to the inoculation drive on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

This resulted into Chetan Bhagat again being trolled (even without tweeting).

For instance, one Twitter user wrote, "In a Single day, India is able to vaccinate 2cr + people. This outstanding achievement would have not possible without the hard work and spent entire day in an AC room to put pressure (via Tweets) on Modi govt. Thanks to Chetan Bhagat."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 06:49 PM IST