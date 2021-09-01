Contributed to bringing attention to slow vaccination, tweets Chetan Bhagat; sarcastic netizens say 'India is indebted to you'

India, on Tuesday, achieved a new milestone of administrating over 1 crore Covid vaccine doses across the country. The numbers are the highest achieved by India on a single day since the beginning of the vaccination drive on January 16.

The data of 1.09 crore vaccinations is as per the provisional reports received till 7 pm on Tuesday.

Five days back, India had administered over 1 crore (1,08,83,963) vaccine doses for the first time.

India's Covid vaccination coverage has now crossed 65 crore (65,12,14,767) doses.

The public are thanking the central as well as state governments for their efforts. However, author Chetan Bhagat made a tweet in this regard which didn't go well with Twitterati.

Speaking about his contribution towards bringing attention to the previously lagging pace of vaccination in India, Bhagat wrote, "Glad vaccination pace picked up now. Happy to have contributed to bring attention to slow vaccination back in April and May. My column from then here, making the case for increasing pace 5-10x, which we have finally achieved now. #StaySafe."

Twitterati inferred that the author is taking the credit and thanking himself instead of thanking the government. This resulted in Bhagat receiving a lot of backlash and sarcasm.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from IANS.



Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 11:30 AM IST