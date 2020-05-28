Vegetarian Row: Why Shashi Tharoor should give sarcasm a hard pass

Shashi Tharoor's largely public persona tells us that he is an intelligent, well-read and, obstinately, one of the more progressive leaders of our time.

However, upon taking a closer look at the things he has said in the past, and continues to say now, is proof that knowing how to use every word in the Oxford dictionary is not a measure of how self-aware one is to their internal prejudices.

Earlier this year, he compared Delhi CM Arvind Kejrival's silence on the violence in his state to as a 'prerogative of eunuchs'.

The comment has long been around in British politics and was also used by the legendary fictitious civil servant Sir Humprhey Appleby but it ill-becoming in this day and age.

As his comment drew widespread criticism on social media and many pointed out that such comments were transphobic and offensive to the LGBT+ community, Tharoor was quick to retract the statement.