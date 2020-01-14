Shashi Tharoor sheepishly apologies for calling Arvind Kejriwal an 'eunuch'

After calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal an 'eunuch' during a television interview, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday took to Twitter to issue an apology for the quote he had used while making the statement.

"Mr Kejriwal really wants power without responsibility, which we all know has been the prerogative of eunuchs for ages," Tharoor had told News18 during an interview.

He had been criticising the Chief Minister for being non-committal when it came to protests against the CAA-NRC or even the recent violence in Delhi's educational institutions.