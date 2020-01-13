'Why I am a Hindu and why you aren't allowed to be Muslim': Shehla Rashid once again taunts Shashi Tharoor

Activist Shehla Rashid has once again hit out at Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Twitter. Slamming the Thiruvananthapuram MP, Rashid said that the title of Dr. Tharoor's next book should be "Why I am a Hindu and why you aren't allowed to be Muslim."
On Sunday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor joined the anti-CAA protests at Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh to express his solidarity with the agitating students and protesters. He was accompanied by Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra and ex-Seelampur MLA Mateen Ahmed.
The Congress MP said, "The party stands with the students and is against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens."
However, Tharoor was greeted with chants of La ilaha illallah. Students in Jamia raised the slogan and posters of the same were seen during Tharoor's speech. His car was also allegedly blocked by a person with La ilaha illallah poster.
This comes after Tharoor in December had called these chants as a symbol of 'Islamist extremism'. "Our fight against Hindutva extremism should give no comfort to Islamist extremism either. We who’re raising our voice in the #CAA_NRCProtests are fighting to defend an #InclusiveIndia. We will not allow pluralism&diversity to be supplanted by any kind of religious fundamentalism," he had written.
Rashid has slammed the Congress MP for calling La ilaha illallah chants as 'Islamist extremism'. She had tweeted, "Had Dr. Tharoor been around at the time of the civil rights movement in the US, he would have asked MLK to wear light-colored foundation and then fight for constitutional rights. He would've asked Gandhi to wear a British suit and the suffragates to not look too female!"
