'Why I am a Hindu and why you aren't allowed to be Muslim': Shehla Rashid once again taunts Shashi Tharoor

On Sunday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor joined the anti-CAA protests at Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh to express his solidarity with the agitating students and protesters. He was accompanied by Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra and ex-Seelampur MLA Mateen Ahmed.

The Congress MP said, "The party stands with the students and is against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens."

However, Tharoor was greeted with chants of La ilaha illallah. Students in Jamia raised the slogan and posters of the same were seen during Tharoor's speech. His car was also allegedly blocked by a person with La ilaha illallah poster.