'Shashi Tharoor would've asked Gandhi to wear a British suit': Shehla Rashid slams Congress MP for comment on 'Islamist extremism'

Activist Shehla Rashid has hit out at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his comment on 'Islamist extremism'.
Rashid said that if Tharoor been around the time of the Civil rights movement in the United States of America during the 1950s and 60s, he would have asked Martin Luther King to wear light-coloured foundation and then fight for constitutional rights. She added that the Congress MP would have asked Mahatma Gandhi to wear a British suit instead of the loincloth.
She wrote, "Had Dr. Tharoor been around at the time of the civil rights movement in the US, he would have asked MLK to wear light-colored foundation and then fight for constitutional rights. He would've asked Gandhi to wear a British suit and the suffragates to not look too female!"
Earlier, Tharoor had commented on shouting of Islamic chant La ilaha illallah during anti-CAA protests. "Our fight against Hindutva extremism should give no comfort to Islamist extremism either," he had said.
"Our fight against Hindutva extremism should give no comfort to Islamist extremism either. We who’re raising our voice in the #CAA_NRCProtests are fighting to defend an #InclusiveIndia. We will not allow pluralism&diversity to be supplanted by any kind of religious fundamentalism," he wrote.
However, the Thiruvananthapuram MP was hugely criticized on social media for his statement. He soon gave a clarification. "No@offence intended. Just making it clear that for most of us this struggle is about India, not about Islam. Or Hinduism. It’s about our constitutional values & founding principles. It’s about defending pluralism. It’s about saving the soul of India. Not one faith vs another," he wrote.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)