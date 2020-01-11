'Shashi Tharoor would've asked Gandhi to wear a British suit': Shehla Rashid slams Congress MP for comment on 'Islamist extremism'

Activist Shehla Rashid has hit out at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his comment on 'Islamist extremism'.

Rashid said that if Tharoor been around the time of the Civil rights movement in the United States of America during the 1950s and 60s, he would have asked Martin Luther King to wear light-coloured foundation and then fight for constitutional rights. She added that the Congress MP would have asked Mahatma Gandhi to wear a British suit instead of the loincloth.

She wrote, "Had Dr. Tharoor been around at the time of the civil rights movement in the US, he would have asked MLK to wear light-colored foundation and then fight for constitutional rights. He would've asked Gandhi to wear a British suit and the suffragates to not look too female!"