'Boycott karte karte boy cut kar liya': Twitter has a field day after Shehla Rashid posts pic to troll BJP IT cell

Former Vice-President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union and activist Shehla Rashid has been a vocal critic in recent times and is known to give it back to the trolls on Twitter.
On Saturday, she posted a selfie in a new short hair look and trolled the BJP IT cell. "IT cell is pulling my 2017/18 photos in New York, Srinagar, etc. to 'prove' that I'm holidaying in Europe. Stop using old photos. Let me help you with my recent picture," Rashid wrote.
Twitterati had a field day. A user wrote, "Aaj to Bhakt bhi phighal jaeyenge." While another one wrote, "Boycott karte karte boycut kar liya."
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Earlier on Thursday, Rashid took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in relation with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests that have rocked the country.
An image captioned "sorry Modi ji", was posted by her. The image said, "Sorry Modi ji. My document burned in Gujrat 2002. Sorry (sic)."
