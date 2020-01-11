'Boycott karte karte boy cut kar liya': Twitter has a field day after Shehla Rashid posts pic to troll BJP IT cell

Former Vice-President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union and activist Shehla Rashid has been a vocal critic in recent times and is known to give it back to the trolls on Twitter.

On Saturday, she posted a selfie in a new short hair look and trolled the BJP IT cell. "IT cell is pulling my 2017/18 photos in New York, Srinagar, etc. to 'prove' that I'm holidaying in Europe. Stop using old photos. Let me help you with my recent picture," Rashid wrote.