'Prime Minister, HM threaten Muslims every day in India with zero consequences': Shehla Rashid

On Sunday, Imran Chishti, the person who incited violence against Sikhs in Nankana Sahib Gurdwara earlier this week, was arrested. After which, Shehla Rashid took to Twitter and said MPs, MLAs, Home Minister, Prime Minister threaten Muslims every day in India but there are zero consequences.
Shehla Rashid tweeted saying: "A man threatened the Sikhs in Pakistan and he's behind bars, facing serious charges. Those who keep saying "India is becoming Pakistan", please get a reality check. MPs, MLAs, the Home Minister, the Prime Minister threaten Muslims every day in India with zero consequences!"
She said this after Imran Chishti was arrested for inciting violence against Sikhs in Nankana Sahib Gurdwara. Chishti led a violent mob of local residents on Friday that vandalised the Nankana Gurdwara Sahib and pelted stones. Chishti is the brother of Ehsaan, the man who had abducted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, daughter of the Gurdwara's panthi.
The mob was also seen shouting anti-Sikh slogans outside Nankana Sahib. In video clips tweeted on social media, Chishti spewed anti-Sikh slurs. On late Friday, he released a video message, where he called off the protest because his family members were released by the police. India strongly condemned the "wanton acts of destruction and desecration" at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and called upon Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and welfare of the members of the Sikh community.
