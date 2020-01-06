'Prime Minister, HM threaten Muslims every day in India with zero consequences': Shehla Rashid

On Sunday, Imran Chishti, the person who incited violence against Sikhs in Nankana Sahib Gurdwara earlier this week, was arrested. After which, Shehla Rashid took to Twitter and said MPs, MLAs, Home Minister, Prime Minister threaten Muslims every day in India but there are zero consequences.

Shehla Rashid tweeted saying: "A man threatened the Sikhs in Pakistan and he's behind bars, facing serious charges. Those who keep saying "India is becoming Pakistan", please get a reality check. MPs, MLAs, the Home Minister, the Prime Minister threaten Muslims every day in India with zero consequences!"