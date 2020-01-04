Pakistan always lets us down: Shehla Rashid laments after Imran shares fake news

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday shared a 2013 video from Bangladesh claiming that it is from Uttar Pardesh. "Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP," he wrote. However, he deleted it later after facing a backlash on the microblogging site.
Now, Shehla Rashid has slammed Imran for peddling fake videos. "Pakistan often lets us down with fake videos, even as genuine evidence of atrocities abounds," she wrote.
She further urged Imran to take action against those who vandalised Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. An angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Friday evening. The group was led by the family of a boy who had allegedly abducted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur from her home in August last year.
"As minorities from the South Asia region, we expect @ImranKhanPTI to Shehla take action against and reign in those seeking to spread violence," wrote.
Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for peddling a seven-year-old violence video from Bangladesh as a case of what he claimed to be "Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP".
"Tweet Fake News. Get Caught. Delete Tweet. Repeat. #Oldhabitsdiehard," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
A now-deleted video shared by Khan was soon fact-checked and found to be of 2013 and showed police action against a group of people in Bangladesh. The Pakistan Prime Minister had tried to pass off the clip as a case of police brutality "against Muslims" in Uttar Pradesh.
At one point in the now-deleted video, a policeman is seen holding a shield of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), proving that it was an incident in Bangladesh. The RAB is an elite anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police.
Khan faced a strong backlash on social media for tweeting the face video with users saying that he does not even do basic fact-checking.
(With Input from Agencies)
