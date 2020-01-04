Pakistan always lets us down: Shehla Rashid laments after Imran shares fake news

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday shared a 2013 video from Bangladesh claiming that it is from Uttar Pardesh. "Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP," he wrote. However, he deleted it later after facing a backlash on the microblogging site.

Now, Shehla Rashid has slammed Imran for peddling fake videos. "Pakistan often lets us down with fake videos, even as genuine evidence of atrocities abounds," she wrote.