BJP Appoints Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu As Jharkhand Unit Working President, Replaces Ravindra Ray

The BJP on Friday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu as the working president of its Jharkhand state unit. | X @ANI

New Delhi/Ranchi: The BJP on Friday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu as the working president of its Jharkhand state unit.

A party statement said its national president JP Nadda has made the appointment.

Sahu replaces Ravindra Kumar Ray, a former MP who was given the charge in October last year ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

The BJP lost to the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in the elections.

The party's decision to replace Rai within a year of his appointment underlines its effort to reorganise the state unit and tone up its organisational machinery in the eastern state.

Sahu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Nadda and others for reposing faith in him.

"I have been a BJP worker since 1980 and will continue to serve the party with honesty, commitment and dedication," Sahu told reporters in Ranchi.

Party and national interests will be supreme, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)