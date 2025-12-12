 Close Shave For Cop As Gas Cylinder Explodes In Front Of Him In UP's Hapur - VIDEO
A domestic LPG cylinder exploded at a food stall outside Sikandargate police outpost in Hapur on Friday evening following a leak. The blast caused panic among residents, with the cylinder shooting 10 feet high. Police promptly cordoned the area, and firefighters doused the blaze. Authorities confirmed no injuries were reported, averting a major incident.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 08:11 PM IST
article-image

A major fire broke out outside Sikandargate police outpost in Hapur’s City Kotwali area on Friday evening after a domestic LPG cylinder leaked at an egg and momos stall. Within seconds, the blaze intensified, engulfing the entire stall in flames and triggering panic among passersby and local residents.

According to eyewitnesses, the stall was operating as usual when gas suddenly began leaking from the cylinder. Moments later, the cylinder caught fire and shot nearly 10 feet into the air before exploding with a loud blast that was heard across the locality. The explosion caused chaos, with people scrambling for safety as thick smoke and flames rose from the spot.

Police personnel reached the area immediately after receiving information and cordoned off the site to prevent injuries. Officers moved onlookers to a safe distance and alerted the Fire Department without delay.

A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing a police personnel narrowly escaping a mishap as the gas cylinder exploded just as he was walking towards it.

A fire brigade team soon arrived and, after a strenuous effort, managed to douse the flames before they could spread further. Thanks to the quick response of police and firefighters, a major tragedy was averted and no injuries were reported.

City Kotwali in-charge Devendra Bisht confirmed that the fire was triggered by a domestic gas cylinder leak. “The situation was brought under control in time. No casualties occurred,” he said.

