 Punjab News: Amritsar On Alert As Multiple Schools Receive Bomb Threats
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Amritsar On Alert As Multiple Schools Receive Bomb Threats | Canva

Chandigarh: Panic gripped Amritsar Friday morning as multiple private schools received bomb threats via emails stating that bombs had been planted in schools.

Even as the managements of these schools evacuated their premises and called the children’s parents to take their wards home, the administration ordered closure of all the schools and the police teams rushed to these schools to investigate the matter. There were said to be about 15 such schools which received the said bomb threat mail.

According to police, while bomb disposal squads had been rushed to the schools and the anti-sabotage checks were underway, police teams were also tracking the sources of the mail. However, sources in the police held that the said threats could be a ``mischievous act’’ as similar incidents had been reported in 2022 and in July this year which turned out to be a hoax.

