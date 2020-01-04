‘Old habits die hard’: Imran Khan with egg on face as Indian diplomats troll him for sharing fake news

On Friday, Imran Khan was caught red-handed on Twitter after sharing fake news. It was perhaps the first time the head of a state was caught behaving like a rabid trolls as he shared a fake news of an attack in UP. Ironically, the video was from Bangladesh in 2013 and Imran Khan – who’s bestowed the moniker Im the Dim by his critics – was roundly castigated on Twitter.
The Ministry of External Affairs tweeted: “Tweet Fake News. Get Caught. Delete Tweet. Repeat #Oldhabitsdiehard.”
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin on Friday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for peddling a seven-year-old violence video from Bangladesh as a case of what he claimed to be "Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP".
"Repeat offenders. Old habits die hard," wrote Syed on Twitter while taking a jibe at the Pakistan PM who was on the earlier occasion was seen spreading disinformation maligning India.
A now-deleted video shared by Khan was soon fact-checked and found to be of 2013 and showed police action against a group of people in Bangladesh. The Pakistan Prime Minister had tried to pass off the clip as a case of police brutality "against Muslims" in Uttar Pradesh.
At one point in the now-deleted video, a policeman is seen holding a shield of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), proving that it was an incident in Bangladesh. The RAB is an elite anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police.
Khan faced a strong backlash on social media for tweeting the face video with users saying that he does not even do basic fact-checking.
