‘Old habits die hard’: Imran Khan with egg on face as Indian diplomats troll him for sharing fake news

On Friday, Imran Khan was caught red-handed on Twitter after sharing fake news. It was perhaps the first time the head of a state was caught behaving like a rabid trolls as he shared a fake news of an attack in UP. Ironically, the video was from Bangladesh in 2013 and Imran Khan – who’s bestowed the moniker Im the Dim by his critics – was roundly castigated on Twitter.

The Ministry of External Affairs tweeted: “Tweet Fake News. Get Caught. Delete Tweet. Repeat #Oldhabitsdiehard.”