Twitterati call out Imran Khan after Nankana Sahib violence, troll Sidhu for not condemning

Twitter users on Friday reacted with concern and a sense of urgency after a tweet that hundreds of agitated Muslim residents of Nankana Sahib had allegedly pelted Gurdwara Nankana Sahib with stones.

Many even kept asking for Navjot Singh Sidhu to condemn the violence and trolled him for not speaking up. Sidhu had churned controversy the last time for visiting the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on his oath-taking ceremony.

He has been vocal about not hating Pakistan and its people but only terrorism. People were enraged on Twitter after video clips of an angry Muslim mob pelting stones and raiisng communal slogans at the Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

The video clips claimed the mob was led by the family of a youth, Mohammad Hassan, who was earlier accused of abducting and forcibly converting a Sikh girl for marriage.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh later tweeted on @capt_amarinder: "Appeal Ato @ImranKhanPTI to immediately intervene to ensure that the devotees stranded in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib are rescued and the historic gurdwara is saved from the angry mob surrounding it."

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted: "Mob attack on Gurdwara Sri #NankanaSahib, birth place of Guru Nanak Dev ji, is a despicable act and I urge PM @narendramodi ji to take it up with Pak PM @ImranKhanPTI. We have to ensure the safety of Sikhs in Pakistan and I trust that the govt will address the issue on priority."