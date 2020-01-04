'He knows who's the boss': Twitter reacts when Pompeo calls Pak Gen Bajwa instead of Imran

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo spoke to Pakistan's Chief of Staff Qamar Bajwa over "US defensive action to kill Qassem Soleimani" to protect American interest in the region.
"Pakistan's Chief of Staff General Bajwa and I spoke today about US defensive action to kill Qassem Soleimani. The Iran regime's actions in the region are destabilizing and our resolve in protecting American interests, personnel, facilities, and partners will not waver," tweeted Pompeo.
This comes at a backdrop of Washington's strike carried out near Baghdad's international airport killing Soleimani, a US-designated terrorist, along with six others on the direction of President Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, Iran on Friday vowed to take a "vigorous revenge" over the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite IRGC.
The US had accused Soleimani of orchestrating several attacks on coalition bases in Iraq including the December 27 attack in which American and Iraqi personnel were killed.
However, Twitter had a different take on the tweet. Users wondered as of why would Pompeo call General Bajwa instead of Prime Minister Imran Khan or the foreign minister in the country. A user wrote, "He knows who's the boss." "This tweet proves who runs Pakistan," wrote another user.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
(With Inputs from ANI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)