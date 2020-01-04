'He knows who's the boss': Twitter reacts when Pompeo calls Pak Gen Bajwa instead of Imran

This comes at a backdrop of Washington's strike carried out near Baghdad's international airport killing Soleimani, a US-designated terrorist, along with six others on the direction of President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Iran on Friday vowed to take a "vigorous revenge" over the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite IRGC.

The US had accused Soleimani of orchestrating several attacks on coalition bases in Iraq including the December 27 attack in which American and Iraqi personnel were killed.

However, Twitter had a different take on the tweet. Users wondered as of why would Pompeo call General Bajwa instead of Prime Minister Imran Khan or the foreign minister in the country. A user wrote, "He knows who's the boss." "This tweet proves who runs Pakistan," wrote another user.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions: