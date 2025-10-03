 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Announces Harmeet Singh Sandhu As AAP Candidate For Tarn Taran Bypoll - VIDEO
PTIUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced former MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu as the AAP candidate for the upcoming bypoll on the Tarn Taran Assembly seat.

The seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the date of the bypoll.

Addressing a gathering in Tarn Taran, CM Mann announced that Sandhu will be the Aam Aadmi Party's nominee for the bypoll. "He (Sandhu) is your choice," Mann told the gathering.

Mann was in Tarn Taran for the launch of a project for the construction of rural link roads.

Sandhu is a three-time MLA from the Tarn Taran seat. He was elected as an independent candidate in 2002. Sandhu was again elected in 2007 and 2012 on a Shiromani Akali Dal ticket.

However, he unsuccessfully contested in 2017 and 2022. Sandhu had joined AAP in July.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

