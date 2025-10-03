Banni Festival Chaos: 2 Dead, Over 100 Devotees Injured In Stick Fight In Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool; Disturbing Videos

Banni Festival Chaos: 2 Dead, Over 100 Devotees Injured In Stick Fight In Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool (Screengrab) | X/ Telugu Scribe

Kurnool: Chaos erupted in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district during a religious event on Thursday night. At least two people were reportedly killed in the violence, while around 100 others were injured in a stick fight between two groups participating in the festival on the occasion of Dussehra.

For the unversed, the Banni festival is a ritualistic stick fight. The fight was captured on camera, and disturbing videos surfaced online.

Two lakh devotees participated in the Banni Jaitrayatra of Mala Malleswaraswamy in Kurnool The chaos erupted at midnight when devotees were carrying the deities of Mala Malleswara Swamy and Goddess Parvati was underway, reported One India.

After receiving the information, senior police officials rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. Among the injured, two people died due to head injuries.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Notably, the festival is celebrated during Dussehra, marking the victory of good over evil. It is hosted at the Mala Malleswara Swamy Temple.

బన్ని ఉత్సవంలో కర్రల సమరం.. ఇద్దరు మృతి, 100 మందికి గాయాలు



కర్నూల్ జిల్లా దేవరగట్టు మాళ మల్లేశ్వరస్వామి బన్ని జైత్రయాత్రలో పాల్గొన్న 2 లక్షల మంది భక్తులు



అమ్మవారిని తీసుకెళ్ళే సమయంలో జరిగే కర్రల సమరంలో, తలలు పగిలి ఇద్దరు భక్తులు మృతి



దాదాపు 100 మంది భక్తులకు గాయాలు.. ఐదుగురికి… pic.twitter.com/sLaX7TP9hS — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) October 3, 2025

So far, no police complaint has been filed. According to reports, a heavy police arrangement was made. Around 800 police personnel were reportedly deployed for the festival. However, the security arrangement failed to control the number of devotees.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

About Banni Festival:

As part of the ritual, devotees from different villages divide into two groups and then fight with sticks. Members of one group attack members of the other group to secure the idols of the deities Mallamma and Malleswara Swamy after their ceremonial wedding.