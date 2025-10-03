Why AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Returned 'I Love Muhammad' Photo Frame? Watch VIDEO

Owaisi returns 'I Love Muhammad' Photo Frame | X/@iamvinodjagdale

Amid the "I Love Mohammad" poster row across the country, which has sparked protests in several cities, some members of the Muslim community gifted AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi a photo frame bearing the words "I Love Mohammad."

Initially, the AIMIM MP accepted the gift. However, upon noticing his own picture next to the Gumbad-e Khizra (the Green Dome of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina), he appeared visibly uncomfortable.

He asked the people to cover his picture in the frame with their hands during the photo session and later returned the photo frame, visibly upset.

A video has surfaced and has gone viral on social media showing AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi holding a photo frame. Upon noticing his own photo next to Gumbad-e-Khizra, Owaisi remarked, "Where's the Gumbad e khizra, and where am I?"

He immediately asked someone to cover his photo with their hand. A person nearby complied. Owaisi then said, "You keep it yourself," and walked away, looking visibly upset.

What is Gumbad e Khizra?

According to Islamic belief, the Green Dome (Gumbad-e-Khizra) is located above the tomb of the Prophet Muhammad in Al-Masjid an-Nabawi (the Prophet’s Mosque) in Medina, Saudi Arabia. It marks the place where the Prophet Muhammad passed away and is buried, along with two of his closest companions, Abu Bakr and Umar ibn al-Khattab.

This area also includes the quarters of his wife Aisha (RA), where the Prophet spent his final days.

Millions of pilgrims visit Al-Masjid an-Nabawi each year, often before or after performing the Hajj or Umrah in Mecca, as visiting the Prophet’s Mosque is highly recommended in Islam, though not a formal part of Hajj.