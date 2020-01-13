'...writing Arvind Kejriwal's political obituary': BJP criticises AAP for post that compared Delhi CM to Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar

Now, in case you haven't watched the movie, or can't quite remember the plot, let us briefly recapitulate how things go down.

Khan's character (Ajay Sharma) is driven by a need to avenge his father's death and he will seemingly stop at nothing to get what he wants. He murders Seema, a character played by Shilpa Shetty, who he had claimed to love, and goes on to murder a few others along the course of the movie. This includes two friends of Seema, and finally, her father. He too dies at the end of the movie, seemingly finally at peace.

The other lead character in the movie, Priya (played by Kajol) incidentally is Seema's sister, who Sharma had pretended to be in love with. Her active involvement in the plot aside, she has the misfortune of seeing many people in her life die, even as she tries to investigate and find answers. In the concluding scenes of the movie, she realises that her father is at fault, and then unfortunately is witness to both her father's and Sharma's deaths.

Now, there's definitely more to the movie than what we've just mentioned. After all, it was after all a tremendous success.

But the summarisation given above takes on a greater relevance when we put it in the context of the BJP's tweet.