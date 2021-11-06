'Thank you, champion': Twitter bids emotional farewell to West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo

Australia kept their semifinal hopes alive by recording a facile eight-wicket win over the West Indies in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Already out of semifinals race, defending champions West Indies were propelled to 157 for seven by skipper Kieron Pollard, who smashed 44 runs off 31 balls.

Useful contributions from Evin Lewis (29), Shimron Hetmyer (27) and Andre Russell (18 not out off 7) also helped the Caribbean side in posting a decent total.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood took four wickets for 39 runs, his second best figures in T20Is.

Australia opener David Warner hit an unbeaten 89 off 56 balls while Mitchell Marsh scored 53 as they overhauled the target in 16.2 overs.

Meanwhile, it was the last match of West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. He received a standing ovation from the West Indies dugout and fans at the stadium after his dismissal. He was also greeted by the Australian players, and received a hug from the next batter, Andre Russell as he returned to the dugout.

In his international career, Bravo has played 40 Tests, 164 ODIs, 90 T20Is and has scored 2200, 2968 and 1245 runs in the three formats respectively. He has also picked 86 Test wickets, 199 in ODIs and 78 in T20Is. The all-rounder also played a key role in West Indies' two T20 World Cup triumphs in 2012 and 2016.

Twitter users thanked Bravo for entertaining them over the years. "End of an Era. Dwayne Bravo is one of the Greatest T20 players Of All Time. Two times T20 World Cup champion. Thank You, Dwayne Bravo for the amazing and beautiful memories," a Twitter user wrote. "Thank you Dwayne Bravo for all the memories in the maroon jersey. A 18 years long career comes to an end, one of the greatest All Rounder produced by West Indies. A true legend of the game," wrote another Twitter user.

Check the reactions below:

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 07:19 PM IST