'Thank you for the memories': Twitter reacts after West Indies legend Chris Gayle seemingly bids adieu to international cricket

West Indies legend Chris Gayle has apparently bid adieu to international cricket after being dismissed by speedster Pat Cummins during the ongoing T20 World Cup fixture against Australia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

While the 'Universe Boss' hasn't confirmed his retirement, he raised his bat towards the fans after being dismissed for 15 off 9 balls. Also, after he walked towards the dressing room, his teammates were seen applauding and congratulating him.

In his magnificent career, the left-handed batter has played 103 Tests, 301 ODIs and 79 T20Is for the West Indies and has accumulated 7215, 10480 and 1899 runs in the three formats respectively. He has also been part of two T20 World Cup-winning teams.

Meanwhile, Twitter users thanked Gayle for entertaining them over the years. "All sign says, Thank you Gayle but nothing is impossible as well for Boss. He was a great great cricketer, the greatest T20 batsman ever," a Twitter user wrote. "Thank you for each and every memory @henrygayle. A legend on and off the field. 22 years of unforgettable memory, the dominator of T20 cricket. None looked as good as him at peak in the shortest format. Thanks for making my childhood memorable one with those unbelievable knocks," wrote another Twitter user.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 04:58 PM IST