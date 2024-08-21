Thailand: Man Gets Bitten On Testicles By Python In Bathroom, Strangulates It To Save Life; Shares Video On Facebook

Thailand: Man finds a snake in bathroom at his house, kills it after the python bites his testicles |

It was a battle of survival between a man and a snake that played out in the most uncommon space: A bathroom. In the end, the man won but not without getting bitten by the python on his testicles. Yes, you read that right.

In what could be one of the most unusual cases to have happened this year, a man in Thailand shared the horrifying experience he had when he visited the bathroom of his house to go about his "personal business" on August 20, Tuesday.

The man in his Facebook post narrated the horror he faced when he found that the biting pain he experienced on his scrotum was a result of a snake bite. When the man felt the biting sensation and terrible pain near his private parts, he put his hand to check what was wrong. He got the shock of his life when he caught the python which was all coiled up the toilet.

The man also shared the video showing him strangulating the python. There was blood around the toilet and on the commode as the man bled due to the snake byte. He took to Facebook and narrated the incident in detail.

Man Shares Ordeal On Facebook Post

The man shared a long post on Facebook in order to warn people and make them aware that such incidents can take place. In the post, he shared how he had to kill the python as he was left with no option and that he was petrified.

Though the man survived the incident to tell the tale, his message clearly reflects how he was left shaken by the experience. After all, snakes on planes and snakes in toilet is not even the last thing one would like to spot.