VIDEO: 1-Year-Old Child Kills Snake By Biting It With Mouth In Bihar's Gaya; Hospital Shocked As Child Was Unharmed

VIDEO: 1-Year-Old Child Kills Snake By Biting It With Mouth In Bihar's Gaya; Hospital Claims Child Is Healthy | X

Gaya: The meme that "Bihar is not for beginners" seems to be true to a great extent as the incident which came to light recently will make you believe in the meme statement. In a shocking incident, a small child killed a snake by biting it with his mouth in Bihar's Gaya. The incident has shocked the entire villagers and the hospital staff where the child was rushed after the encounter with the snake. The doctors were surprised to find out that the child was completely fine even after biting a snake which looked poisonous. A video has emerged on social media in which the dead snake can be seen.

The incident incident occurred on Saturday (August 17) in Jamuhar village which falls under the Fatehpur Police Station area. The one-year-old child who has been identified as Riyansh killed a snake by biting it with his mouth while playing on the terrace of his house. The parents saw the dead snake and rushed the kid to the local hospital and narrated the entire incident to them.

The mother claimed that the child was playing on the terrace. Suddenly, a baby snake appeared from somewhere and the kid caught the snake mistaking it as a toy. The child put the snake in its mouth and started chewing it. The snake died as the kid chewed the reptile. The mother of the child was shocked on seeing the incident. The hospital authorities were also shocked over the incident.

The hospital authorities treated the child and declared that the kid was completely healthy. The hospital authorities informed the parents that the snake which the child killed by biting was a non-venomous snake and it is commonly found during the monsoon in the locality. The family members of the child were relieved on getting the information about the health of the kid.