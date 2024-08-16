Telangana Video: Snake Struggles For 3 Hours To Free Its Head From Beer Can, Manages To Rescue Itself

Snake Struggles To Free Its Head From Beer Can | X/ChotaNewsTelugu

In Telangana's Jagityal district, a snake crawling through bushes and a deserted road was found trapped in a beer can. The reptile witnessed an ordeal after its head was stuck inside a squeezed beer can. It tried hard to free itself and remove its head from the can. After a struggle for three long years, it reportedly managed to rescue itself.

Take a look at the video below

Snake escapes after three-hour long struggle

The incident took place at the Rythu Vedika grounds in the Nallagonda area. A few visuals from the site showed the snake trying hard to remove its head off the can. After making repeated twirls and turns to get rid off the can, it entered a thorny bush where the snake managed to dislodge the can and escape carefully.

The entire incident was captured on a video which is now going viral on social media. The footage showed a man initially trying to assist the reptile to remove its head outside the can, however, it wasn't verified whether he tried to rescue the snake or merely shoo it away with a stick.

Reflecting on the viral video

There were no reports to suggest how the snake unfortunately got stuck inside the can. The incident reflected on how locals contaminated the region with emptied cans and harming the environment and wildlife.

The videos shared on X from this incident of the snake's head stuck inside a beer can threw light on the dangers that recklessly discarded waste can pose to wildlife. The crushed beer can became a perilous trap for the snake in the recent incident. As the video went viral, people alerted each other to be responsible and cautious while disposing trash.