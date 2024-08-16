 Telangana Video: Snake Struggles For 3 Hours To Free Its Head From Beer Can, Manages To Rescue Itself
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTelangana Video: Snake Struggles For 3 Hours To Free Its Head From Beer Can, Manages To Rescue Itself

Telangana Video: Snake Struggles For 3 Hours To Free Its Head From Beer Can, Manages To Rescue Itself

After making repeated twirls and turns to get rid off the can, it entered a thorny bush where the snake managed to dislodge the can and escape carefully.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
Snake Struggles To Free Its Head From Beer Can | X/ChotaNewsTelugu

In Telangana's Jagityal district, a snake crawling through bushes and a deserted road was found trapped in a beer can. The reptile witnessed an ordeal after its head was stuck inside a squeezed beer can. It tried hard to free itself and remove its head from the can. After a struggle for three long years, it reportedly managed to rescue itself.

Take a look at the video below

FPJ Shorts
6 Scenes From Suriya's Kanguva & Their Uncanny Resemblance With Baahubali, Pirates Of Caribbean
6 Scenes From Suriya's Kanguva & Their Uncanny Resemblance With Baahubali, Pirates Of Caribbean
Ahead Of Teachers' Day, FPJ Launches Unique Teacher Recognition Initiative
Ahead Of Teachers' Day, FPJ Launches Unique Teacher Recognition Initiative
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva Wins Four National Film Awards 2024
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva Wins Four National Film Awards 2024
Why Should Delhi Metro Have All The Fun? This Dance Video From Kolkata Metro Is Taking Internet By Storm
Why Should Delhi Metro Have All The Fun? This Dance Video From Kolkata Metro Is Taking Internet By Storm

Snake escapes after three-hour long struggle

The incident took place at the Rythu Vedika grounds in the Nallagonda area. A few visuals from the site showed the snake trying hard to remove its head off the can. After making repeated twirls and turns to get rid off the can, it entered a thorny bush where the snake managed to dislodge the can and escape carefully.

The entire incident was captured on a video which is now going viral on social media. The footage showed a man initially trying to assist the reptile to remove its head outside the can, however, it wasn't verified whether he tried to rescue the snake or merely shoo it away with a stick.

Read Also
Wait, what? Monkey enters liquor shop, drinks beer in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli; watch
article-image

Reflecting on the viral video

There were no reports to suggest how the snake unfortunately got stuck inside the can. The incident reflected on how locals contaminated the region with emptied cans and harming the environment and wildlife.

The videos shared on X from this incident of the snake's head stuck inside a beer can threw light on the dangers that recklessly discarded waste can pose to wildlife. The crushed beer can became a perilous trap for the snake in the recent incident. As the video went viral, people alerted each other to be responsible and cautious while disposing trash.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Why Should Delhi Metro Have All The Fun? This Dance Video From Kolkata Metro Is Taking Internet By...

Why Should Delhi Metro Have All The Fun? This Dance Video From Kolkata Metro Is Taking Internet By...

Telangana Video: Snake Struggles For 3 Hours To Free Its Head From Beer Can, Manages To Rescue...

Telangana Video: Snake Struggles For 3 Hours To Free Its Head From Beer Can, Manages To Rescue...

School Girl Dresses Up As Veer Savarkar On I-Day, Video Goes Viral

School Girl Dresses Up As Veer Savarkar On I-Day, Video Goes Viral

Long Weekend Meme Hilariously Suggesting Today (August 16) Is 'National Beemar Day' Goes Viral

Long Weekend Meme Hilariously Suggesting Today (August 16) Is 'National Beemar Day' Goes Viral

Biker Learns He Provided Lift To Pickpocket After Man Steals His Wallet; Thrashes Him For Stealing...

Biker Learns He Provided Lift To Pickpocket After Man Steals His Wallet; Thrashes Him For Stealing...