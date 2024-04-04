Terrifying VIDEO: Pack Of 5 Stray Dogs Attack, Bite & Drag Small Kid In Punjab's Bathinda; Rescued By Woman

Pack Of 5 Stray Dogs Attack, Bite & Drag Small Kid In Punjab's Bathinda | Twitter

Bathinda: The incidents of stray dog attacks are on the rise in the country. The dogs are attacking adults and also not sparing small children who are left unattended on the roads and deserted lanes. In another such incident, a video has hit the internet in which it can be seen that a pack of around five dogs attacked a child in Punjab's Bathinda. The horrific incident was caught on camera, and the video of the incident is circulating on social media.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (April 2) in Bathinda's National Colony at around 7 PM in the evening. The terrifying video shows that two kids are playing outside their house in the area.

About The Incident

After some time, a dog is seen coming close to the kids. The kids started running after the dog came close to them. One of the kids ran and climbed on the entrance of a nearby house.

The dog chased the other kid, and in no time, other dogs joined it and started chasing the kid. The dogs attacked the child and started biting and attacking the kid. Luckily, a woman came running to rescue the kid and shooed the dogs away.

Saved By Woman

The child was saved by the woman from the stray dogs. The child reportedly suffered injuries in the attack. The locals have complained that the stray dogs have created havoc in the area, and people are living in fear.

Inaction By Authorities

There are reports that the locals have filed complaints with the municipality against the dog attacks, but no action has been taken by the authorities. The child's life was saved, but a major incident can occur in the future. The authorities should take prompt action to avert such incidents in the future.