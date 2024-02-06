 Guajarat: 4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Pack Of Stray Dogs Attack Her In Pandesara
Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
Stray dog | Representative Image

A horrifying incident shook the community of Pandesara as a four-year-old girl met a tragic end after being viciously attacked by a pack of stray dogs. Surmila, the young victim, ventured out to fetch sugarcane from cow fodder when the dogs pounced on her, dragging her into the bushes. Despite efforts to rescue her, she was declared dead upon arrival at the New Civil Hospital.

The tranquil neighbourhood of Siddharthnagar in Bhestan, Pandesara, was plunged into shock and grief following a devastating attack that claimed the life of four-year-old Surmila. The innocent child fell victim to a pack of eight to ten stray dogs while attempting to gather sugarcane from the cow fodder, an ordinary chore turned fatal in the blink of an eye.

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing scene, describing how the dogs launched a frenzied assault on Surmila, seizing her by the throat and dragging her mercilessly into the nearby bushes. It was only when bystanders intervened, pelting stones to ward off the marauding canines, that the dogs dispersed, leaving behind a scene of horror and devastation.

Despite desperate attempts to save her, Surmila was rushed to the New Civil Hospital in an unconscious state, where medical professionals, confronted with the severity of her injuries, could only declare her dead upon arrival. The heart-wrenching tragedy sent shockwaves through the community, leaving family, friends, and neighbours grappling with profound grief and disbelief.

Kalubhai Devchand Arad, Surmila's father, recounted the agonizing moments leading up to the tragic incident. "I returned home from work and realised Surmila was missing. A chilling revelation followed when I learned that she lay unconscious near the bushes, surrounded by the very dogs that had claimed her life," shared Kalubhai, his voice laden with anguish.

The grieving father's desperate attempts to save his daughter, resorting to pelting stones to fend off the relentless dogs, underscore the sheer horror and helplessness of the situation.

