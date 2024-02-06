Tragic Accident In Gujarat: Teacher Files FIR Against Himself After Wife Dies In Car Crash While Saving Stray Dog

Teacher Files FIR Against Himself After Wife Dies In Car Crash While Saving Stray Dog | Representational Image | Pixabay

Ahmedabad: The incidents of stray dog menace are on the rise in the country. Many people have suffered injuries and some people have lost their lives in stray dog menace in the recent past. In another shocking incident, a 55-year-old teacher hailing from Gujarat's Narmada District has filed an FIR against himself after his wife died in an accident which was caused due to a stray dog on the highway.

As per reports from TOI, the teacher who has been identified as Paresh Doshi and his wife Amita were returning after offering prayers at the Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha district in Gujarat. The accident occured as their car reached the highway in Sabarkantha. There are reports that a stray dog came from nowhere in front of their car. Paresh, in an attempt to save the dog, crashed the car on the highway.

The accident occurred on Sunday (February 4) afternoon near the Daan Mahudi village on the Kheroj-Khedbrahma highway. Paresh crashed the car in makeshift pillars and the barricades which were placed on the sides of the highway. The impact was so hard that the barricades pierced through the passenger window of the car and pinned Amita who was sitting on the front passenger seat.

The onlookers rushed to the accident site to help the victims, but they were unable to remove Amita on time as the auto lock system of the car got activated due to the powerful impact and the couple were trapped inside the car.

The people who gathered around the car, broke the windows of the car, opened the lock and helped them to come out of the car. Amita suffered serious injuries in the accident and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead by the hospital authorities.

Paresh Doshi reached the police station after the death of his wife due to accident and registered an FIR against himself. He mentioned in the FIR that he was returning from the Ambaji Temple when the accident occurred and his wife died in the accident.

He asked the police to book him for rash driving and death by negligence as he is responsible for the accident and the accident occurred solely due to his negligence. He rammed the vehicle into the pillars and the barricades to save the dog while his wife died in the accident.