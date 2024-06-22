Terrifying VIDEO: Brave Woman Fights Off Around 15 Stray Dogs With Slipper In Hyderabad

Brave Woman Fights Off Around 15 Stray Dogs With Slipper In Hyderabad | X

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, a woman fell prey to dog attack in Hyderabad's Manikonda while she was out for morning walk on Saturday. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that around 15 dogs attacked the woman, and the woman is seen terrified and trying to save herself from the pack of dogs.

The incident occurred today at around 6 AM in the morning in Chitrapuri Hills in Manikonda area when the woman came out of her residence for a morning walk. The video of the horrific dog attack is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the woman is surrounded by around 15 dogs and they are continuously attacking and trying to bite her.

The woman is seen moving and swinging her hands in the air and trying to keep the dogs away from her using her slipper. The woman is holding her slipper in one hand and is seen hitting and trying to fend off the dogs. The woman kept fighting for her life for over a minute and there was no one present on the spot to help the woman. The woman got tired after trying to fend off the dogs and fell to the ground at one point.

However, the woman got up and again started defending herself from the dogs. After some time the woman moved near the gate of the society and a person arrived on a scooter at the spot and shooed away all the dogs that were chasing the woman. The woman was able to save herself from the pack of dogs with great difficulty, however, she suffered serious injuries in the attack.

The woman's husband shared the video of the incident on social media and claimed that dog menace is on the rise in the area and many children have also fell prey to dog attack in the recent past. He urged the residents of the society not to feed dogs in the locality as this would invite unwanted trouble to other people in the area. Luckily, it was an adult woman who managed to save herself from so many dogs, if the incident would have occurred with a child, the kid probably would not have been able to save his life from these dogs.