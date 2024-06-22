Cruel! Dead Stray Dog Tied To SUV & Dragged On Highway In Gujarat's Ahmedabad; VIDEO Sparks Outrage | X

Ahmedabad: The cases of cruelty against animals have risen in many parts of the country. Many incidents have come to light in which humanity has been shamed by the atrocities committed against innocent animals. The incidents involving stray dogs have increased sharply in recent times, with many videos hitting the internet showing them being treated inhumanely and thrashed, resulting in serious injuries and even death. Another such barbaric incident has come to light from Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

A video has surfaced on the internet on Saturday in which a stray dog is seen being tied to the rear of an SUV, identified as a Toyota Innova, and dragged along the middle of a highway in Ahmedabad. Reports indicate that the dog was dead when it was tied to the rear end of the car and dragged on the road. The exact location of the incident has not been verified yet, and there are no reports of police action in connection with the matter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video was shared on social media, and internet users are demanding strict action against the accused. The incident also raises concerns about the need for stricter laws against animal cruelty in the country.

Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media

One user shared the video on X and said, "How cruel has humanity really become...! Even if it's a corpse, should it be dragged like this, tied up? Could the driver take the corpse of their own loved one like this? It was voiceless; it didn't speak when it was alive, and now that it's no longer alive, how could it speak? The video is from Ahmedabad."

Another user also shared the video on X and said, "A man forgot humanity in Ahmedabad. How appropriate is it to tie the dead #Dog to a cart and drag him away like this? Shame."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

कृपया हमारे आपातकालीन नंबर 98201 22602 पर हमें कॉल करके इस घटना की विस्तृत जानकारी दें या फिर अपना संपर्क विवरण दें ताकि हम आपसे संपर्क कर सकें। — PETA India (@PetaIndia) June 22, 2024

PETA India Reacts To The Viral Video

PETA India also reacted to the video, stating, "Please call us on our emergency number 98201 22602 to provide detailed information about this incident or provide your contact details so that we can reach out to you."