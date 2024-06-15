Barbaric! Man Spins Dog By Its Leg, Smashes Innocent Animal On Road In UP's Baghpat; VIDEO Surfaces

Inhumane! Man Spins Dog By Its Leg, Smashes Innocent Animal On Road In UP's Baraut; VIDEO Surfaces | X

Baghpat: A horrific video has surfaced on social media, enraging animal lovers. The video shows a man brutally thrashing an innocent dog and smashing it on the road. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, and the video has gone viral on social media. The gruesome act has prompted police action.

Reports indicate that the incident took place in Baraut city in Baghpat, where the man inhumanely injured the dog by smashing it on the road. The video shows the man surrounded by a few dogs while he is beating another dog. He is seen spinning the dog by its tail and then smashing it with full force on the road. The other dogs are seen barking at the man while he tries to kill the innocent animal.

Animal Lovers Enraged On Social Media

Social media users are sharing the video and demanding justice for the animal. They are asking the Uttar Pradesh Police to register a case and take strict action against the perpetrator for his immoral act. One user shared the video and provided details of the culprit, stating, "Savej, also known as Gattu, son of Mehra Ban, a resident of Badaut, has a house near Madina Mosque on the bank of the Nala. His mother's name is Kallu. He is committing animal cruelty."

Police Reacts To Viral Video

The police took cognizance of the viral video and swung into action. They have registered a case and initiated an inquiry into the matter. The police said, "A case has been registered at Baraut police station in connection with the beating of a dog by the accused in the town of Baraut in the Baraut police station area. Further legal action is being taken."