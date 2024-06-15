Cruel! Man Chops Off Camel's Leg For Grazing In His Field In Pakistan's Sindh; Watch VIDEO | X

Sindh: A horrific incident of animal cruelty has come to light from Pakistan's Sindh Province, where a man chopped off one of the front legs of a camel. The perpetrator committed this inhumane act against the animal after finding it grazing in his field. A video has surfaced on social media showing the camel after the man angrily amputated one of its front legs. The heart-wrenching footage depicts the animal's state following the gruesome act.

The video has gone viral on social media since the incident occurred in Sanghar City, Sindh. An image has also circulated on social media, showing the man holding the amputated leg of the camel and shamelessly displaying his cruel act to the world. Social media users have condemned the man and are demanding strict punishment against him.

Pakistan's global image suffers due to minimal human rights protection in the country. Laws against animal cruelty are also not adequately enforced. Social media users, including Pakistanis, are demanding stringent action and punishment against the culprit. One user stated, "The worst thing to happen to this planet is humans. What excuse is there this time? Whenever a dog is killed, the majority come up with excuses like the dog bit someone, barked at someone, or has rabies. @sindhpolice15, waiting for your response."

Another user commented, "This is not just abuse against an animal but also reflects the mindset of a person who is utterly unsuitable to be part of society." A different user remarked, "The way everyone is speaking out against the brutality towards this camel, I wish they were this sensitive about humans who have faced brutality from companies for decades. Current victims include insafians, Balochis, and literally everyone in Pakistan."

I request all the Animal sensitive people to vote only that party which implements law — CoachSs (@CoachSs3) June 15, 2024

"Is there any law in this country against animal cruelty, or is it just lip service by politicians? I doubt any government is sensitive towards it. Why don't they understand that a law is needed? I request all animal-sensitive people to vote only for a party that implements such laws," said another user.