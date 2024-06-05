Shocking Video! US Woman Drops 2 Puppies In Garbage Bin, Gets Booked For Animal Cruelty

US Woman Drops 2 Puppies In Garbage Bin |

A woman from Louisiana in the US ruthlessly dropped two puppies into a roadside garbage bin, which was later rescued by a neighbour. A CCTV camera placed nearby recorded her walking on the streets with a puppy in her hand, which she threw into trash. No sooner, the CCTV footage also showed her lifting another stray puppy and dropping it in the bin.

Watch video

The video was posted on Facebook by St Landry Crime Stoppers, a social service group from the region. Sharing the visuals online, they urged animal lovers and responsible citizens to identity the persons seen in the video. The incident was reported to have taken place on the evening of June 2 (local time).

It opened showing a woman walking with a puppy in her hand, who was accompanied by a man who walked at a distance from her. While the footage failed to record any objectionable action done by the man, the woman was clearly seen putting two puppies to trash. After dropping them into the bin, she casually continued to walk the lane.

Booked for animal cruelty

The duo have been identified and booked for animal cruelty. According to a report in WBRZ-TV, named Jasmine Mounton and Kendall Tyler were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. The animals were rescued soon after the shocking incident took place. A neighbour reportedly took out the puppies from the bin.