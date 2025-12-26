Bengaluru: Drunk Driver 'Unknowingly' Drags Bullet Stuck On His SUV Up To 500 Metres On Busy Flyover; VIDEO | X @karnatakaportf

Commuters on Bengaluru’s Summanahalli flyover were left stunned on Wednesday night after an SUV was seen speeding with sparks flying from beneath it, only for motorists to realise a Bullet motorcycle was stuck to its front. Despite being repeatedly alerted, the driver continued driving for nearly 500 metres, triggering panic on the busy stretch.

The SUV was finally stopped by angry commuters near the Nayandahalli junction and handed over the driver of the SUV to the police. A breath analyser test confirmed the driver, identified as Srinivas KV from Kunigal, Tumakuru district, was driving under the influence of alcohol. Police said he also hit another car and a bike while being chased.

WATCH VIDEO:

Drunk SUV driver drags motorcycle on Summanahalli flyover in Bengaluru, triggers panic



Commuters were left shocked after witnessing a rashly driven SUV on Summanahalli flyover in Kamakshipalya, west Bengaluru, Wednesday night, with sparks flying from beneath its wheels.

According to the complaint, Srinivas rear-ended a Bullet ridden by Rohit S, throwing him onto the road. “I saw the SUV moving with my bike stuck in the front. It dragged the Bullet for around 500 metres,” Rohit told police. He fortunately escaped unhurt, but his motorcycle was stuck on the SUV, which was dragged further.

Srinivas reportedly admitted to drinking and claimed he panicked after the collision, saying he was unaware the motorcycle was lodged in his vehicle. Enraged members of the public allegedly assaulted him and damaged his SUV. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

