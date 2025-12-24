WATCH: US 'Hero-Mom' Rams Her SUV Into Burglar's Way As They Attempt To Enter Her House | x @unlimited_ls

A dramatic act of bravery by a California mother is being hailed online after she rammed her luxury SUV into the getaway car of an alleged home invasion gang targeting her family.

The incident took place in Sherman Oaks on Saturday, December 20. The woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, was out grabbing coffee when she received a frantic call from her mother, who was at home with her grandchildren. Her mother informed her that masked men were attempting to break into the house.

WATCH VIDEO:

Rushing back to the scene, the woman arrived just as three suspects were fleeing the property and getting into a white Honda, believed to be their getaway vehicle. In a moment of panic, she drove her $150,000 Mercedes G-Wagon directly into the Honda, rendering it unusable.

Video footage captured the aftermath of the collision, showing the suspects abandoning the damaged car and fleeing on foot. The woman later described the terrifying moment, saying she was in shock when she saw the suspects and acted instinctively. “I was in panic. I was in shock… and I hit their car unintentionally,” she said.

A mom slams her SUV into fleeing burglar's getaway vehicle.



On December 20, 2025, in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, masked burglars attempted to break into a home where a grandmother was watching three young children. The grandmother's screams scared them off as they approached the… pic.twitter.com/FvAUhQaZBj — Girl patriot 🙏 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Girlpatriot1974) December 24, 2025

Investigating officers believe the suspects may have disabled the home’s surveillance system before attempting the break-in and were possibly monitoring police radio frequencies. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

The video has since gone viral, with many netizens praising the mother’s quick thinking and courage, calling her a “hero mom” for stepping in to protect her family during a dangerous situation.

