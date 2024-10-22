 Terrifying! Around 10-Feet-Long Python Found Resting In Paddy Field In UP's Fatehpur; Farmers' Courage Save Lives (Watch VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTerrifying! Around 10-Feet-Long Python Found Resting In Paddy Field In UP's Fatehpur; Farmers' Courage Save Lives (Watch VIDEO)

Terrifying! Around 10-Feet-Long Python Found Resting In Paddy Field In UP's Fatehpur; Farmers' Courage Save Lives (Watch VIDEO)

Fortunately, the farmers spotted the snake before it could cause any harm to the villagers. They raised an alarm and captured the huge python. A video circulating on social media shows the villagers carrying the heavy, long python in a sack after rescuing it from the field.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Around 10-Feet-Long Python Found Resting In Paddy Field | X

Fatehpur: In a terrifying incident, a massive python was found in a paddy field in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. Fortunately, the farmers spotted the snake before it could cause any harm to the villagers. They raised an alarm and captured the huge python. A video circulating on social media shows the villagers carrying the heavy, long python in a sack after rescuing it from the field.

Reports indicate that the python was approximately 10 feet long and was resting in the field. The villagers panicked upon noticing such a large snake. The snake was spotted by farmers spraying medicine in the fields, who raised an alarm when they saw it, attracting a large crowd to the scene. The video surfaced on social media on Tuesday and has since gone viral.

Onlookers also recorded the incident on their mobile phones, making the video viral on social media. The footage shows the villagers capturing the snake in a sack and carrying it out of the fields. There are no reports of any involvement from the forest department in the matter. However, the person carrying the snake appeared to be a forest department official who helped rescue the snake with the assistance of the villagers.

Read Also
VIDEO: Huge 10-Foot Python Found in House in Pune, Rescued by Maval Wildlife Rescuer Averting Major...
article-image

The video shows two people carrying the massive snake after tying it with a rope. The other person is seen holding the snake with the help of a sack. The villagers were terrified when news of the python's presence spread. The courage and alertness displayed by the farmers helped save the lives of the villagers.

FPJ Shorts
UKPSC PCS Mains Schedule 2024 OUT; Check Now!
UKPSC PCS Mains Schedule 2024 OUT; Check Now!
CCI Approves Reliance-Disney Merger: Key Conditions Include Sale Of 7 TV Channels And No Bundling Of Cricket Ad Slots; Check More Details Here
CCI Approves Reliance-Disney Merger: Key Conditions Include Sale Of 7 TV Channels And No Bundling Of Cricket Ad Slots; Check More Details Here
Terrifying! Around 10-Feet-Long Python Found Resting In Paddy Field In UP's Fatehpur; Farmers' Courage Save Lives (Watch VIDEO)
Terrifying! Around 10-Feet-Long Python Found Resting In Paddy Field In UP's Fatehpur; Farmers' Courage Save Lives (Watch VIDEO)
BSNL Rebrands With New Logo & 7 Game-Changing Services; Here Is Everything You Need To Know
BSNL Rebrands With New Logo & 7 Game-Changing Services; Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Terrifying! Around 10-Feet-Long Python Found Resting In Paddy Field In UP's Fatehpur; Farmers'...

Terrifying! Around 10-Feet-Long Python Found Resting In Paddy Field In UP's Fatehpur; Farmers'...

Late For The Trend? 'Spider-Man' Dances To 'Kaavaalaa' Song From Rajnikanth's 'Jailer' In Viral...

Late For The Trend? 'Spider-Man' Dances To 'Kaavaalaa' Song From Rajnikanth's 'Jailer' In Viral...

VIDEO: 'Hume Dar Lag Raha Aapse...' MP CM Mohan Yadav's Hilarious Conversation With 12-Year-Old...

VIDEO: 'Hume Dar Lag Raha Aapse...' MP CM Mohan Yadav's Hilarious Conversation With 12-Year-Old...

British Man Who Once Tasted Jhal Muri During Kolkata Trip Is Now Viral Chaatwala In London

British Man Who Once Tasted Jhal Muri During Kolkata Trip Is Now Viral Chaatwala In London

Video Of Aladdin's Genie Dancing With Monkey-Man Goes Viral With More Than 12 Million Views

Video Of Aladdin's Genie Dancing With Monkey-Man Goes Viral With More Than 12 Million Views