Terrifying! Around 10-Feet-Long Python Found Resting In Paddy Field In UP's Fatehpur; Farmers' Courage Save Lives (Watch VIDEO)

Around 10-Feet-Long Python Found Resting In Paddy Field

Fatehpur: In a terrifying incident, a massive python was found in a paddy field in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. Fortunately, the farmers spotted the snake before it could cause any harm to the villagers. They raised an alarm and captured the huge python. A video circulating on social media shows the villagers carrying the heavy, long python in a sack after rescuing it from the field.

Reports indicate that the python was approximately 10 feet long and was resting in the field. The villagers panicked upon noticing such a large snake. The snake was spotted by farmers spraying medicine in the fields, who raised an alarm when they saw it, attracting a large crowd to the scene. The video surfaced on social media on Tuesday and has since gone viral.

Onlookers also recorded the incident on their mobile phones, making the video viral on social media. The footage shows the villagers capturing the snake in a sack and carrying it out of the fields. There are no reports of any involvement from the forest department in the matter. However, the person carrying the snake appeared to be a forest department official who helped rescue the snake with the assistance of the villagers.

The video shows two people carrying the massive snake after tying it with a rope. The other person is seen holding the snake with the help of a sack. The villagers were terrified when news of the python's presence spread. The courage and alertness displayed by the farmers helped save the lives of the villagers.