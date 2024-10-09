 VIDEO: Huge 10-Foot Python Found in House in Pune, Rescued by Maval Wildlife Rescuer Averting Major Mishap
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Huge 10-Foot Python Found in House in Pune, Rescued by Maval Wildlife Rescuer Averting Major Mishap

VIDEO: Huge 10-Foot Python Found in House in Pune, Rescued by Maval Wildlife Rescuer Averting Major Mishap

For the uninitiated, the Indian Rock Python is a non-venomous species that can grow up to 15-17 feet. A 15-foot python has been found in Maval so far. These snakes have been safely released into the wild with the help of the forest department and the Maval Wildlife Rescuers. Pythons primarily feed on small sheep, rabbits, and other animals.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Huge 10-Foot Python Found in House in Pune, Rescued by Maval Wildlife Rescuer Averting Major Mishap |

Even if we see videos of huge pythons, it can be scary for us. This fear became real for residents of Shirgaon village in Maval tehsil of Pune when a huge 10-foot python was found near a house on the night of October 8. However, a major mishap was averted as the animal was rescued by a wildlife rescue organization in the tehsil.

When a snake was seen, a villager informed Santosh Gopale, a member of the Maval Wildlife Rescuers. The team from the organization reached the village, and Jigar Solanki, Ninad Kakade, and Sarjash Patil examined the python and confirmed it was healthy before informing forest officer M. Hiremath. The python was then released into the wild.

Read Also
Pune Viral Video: Venomous Snake Spotted In City Restaurant, Customers Panic
article-image

The local people were informed about the python and assured that they would not harm it. They also agreed to contact the forest department or wildlife guard if any snake or wild animal is found near their homes. The villagers thanked everyone for their assistance in the rescue.

Earlier, 15-foot python was found

FPJ Shorts
Rappid Valves Stock Hits 5% Upper Circuit After Stellar Debut Last Week
Rappid Valves Stock Hits 5% Upper Circuit After Stellar Debut Last Week
US Teacher Under Fire For Giving Extra Credit For 'No Bathroom Break'; Parents Say It's Unfair
US Teacher Under Fire For Giving Extra Credit For 'No Bathroom Break'; Parents Say It's Unfair
Lakhimpur Kheri Viral Video: BJP MLA Yogesh Verma Gets SLAPPED In Front Of Cops By Advocate
Lakhimpur Kheri Viral Video: BJP MLA Yogesh Verma Gets SLAPPED In Front Of Cops By Advocate
Trent Shares Continue To Surge On The New Found Promise Of 'Lab-Grown Diamonds'
Trent Shares Continue To Surge On The New Found Promise Of 'Lab-Grown Diamonds'

For the uninitiated, the Indian Rock Python is a non-venomous species that can grow up to 15-17 feet. A 15-foot python has been found in Maval so far. These snakes have been safely released into the wild with the help of the forest department and the Maval Wildlife Rescuers. Pythons primarily feed on small sheep, rabbits, and other animals.

Meanwhile, Raunak Khare, a member of the Maval Wildlife Rescuers, said, "If any wild animal is found injured, immediately inform the forest department or the nearest animal friend." He states that any injured wild animal should be reported to the nearest zookeeper or the forest department.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Indian Meteorological Society To Organise 'Annual Monsoon Workshop 2024' On October 18 – All...

Pune: Indian Meteorological Society To Organise 'Annual Monsoon Workshop 2024' On October 18 – All...

Pune: Collector Dr Suhas Diwase Advocates Voter Awareness through SVEEP to Boost Turnout in Upcoming...

Pune: Collector Dr Suhas Diwase Advocates Voter Awareness through SVEEP to Boost Turnout in Upcoming...

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Upgradation Of Nagpur & Shirdi Airports; Know Project Highlights...

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Upgradation Of Nagpur & Shirdi Airports; Know Project Highlights...

Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape Case: Pune Police Release Description Of 3 Suspects, Announce ₹10 Lakh...

Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape Case: Pune Police Release Description Of 3 Suspects, Announce ₹10 Lakh...

VIDEO: Huge 10-Foot Python Found in House in Pune, Rescued by Maval Wildlife Rescuer Averting Major...

VIDEO: Huge 10-Foot Python Found in House in Pune, Rescued by Maval Wildlife Rescuer Averting Major...