Pune Viral Video: Venomous Snake Spotted In City Restaurant, Customers Panic | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident, a venomous snake was spotted at a restaurant in Pune, causing panic among the customers. A video capturing the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a family having dinner at the restaurant when panic ensues after a venomous snake is discovered under one of the tables. In the footage, a girl asks her father if the snake bit him."It just went over my leg, it did not bite me," he replies in Marathi.

According to reports, the video is from a restaurant on DP Road in the city, which is located near the river basin, suggesting that the snake may have emerged from there. However, the incident has raised concerns about the safety of the customers at restaurants.