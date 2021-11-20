e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Indore adjudged India's cleanest city for 5th time in a row by Union government takingIndia reports 10,302 new cases, 11,787 recoveries & 267 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.Congress to celebrate 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' nationwide todayDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI increases to 355
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 11:25 AM IST

Telegram is launching 'Sponsored Messages' tool; here's how you can use it too

FPJ Web Desk
Unsplash

Unsplash

Advertisement

Encrypted messaging app Telegram on Friday announced that it is launching Sponsored Messages that will allow anyone to promote their channel or bot.

Sponsored messages on Telegram are shown only in large public one-to-many channels with more than 1,000 members -- and are based solely on the topic of the public channels in which they are shown.

This means that no user data is mined or analysed to display them.

"Sponsored messages are currently in test mode and are not available to everyone," the company said in a statement.

"Once they are fully launched and allow Telegram to cover its basic costs (such as equipment and data centres that are used by channel admins to deliver their content to our hundreds of millions of users), we plan to start sharing ad revenue with the admins of the channels where Sponsored Messages are displayed -- because it is fair," it added.

Sponsored messages can not appear in your chat list, private chats or groups.

The company mentioned that with Telegram, users are more ad-free than with WhatsApp.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ

Watch video: Pakistan's Shoaib Malik's unusual dismissal leaves Twitter in splits Watch video: Pakistan's Shoaib Malik's unusual dismissal leaves Twitter in splits

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:40 PM IST
Advertisement