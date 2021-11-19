Watch video: Pakistan's Shoaib Malik's unusual dismissal leaves Twitter in splits

Shoaib Malik, Pakistan's all-rounder, grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons, with his run out against Bangladesh in the first T20I.

Malik looked to steer the ball towards third man but missed and walked down the track. He then pointed towards the third man region, almost suggesting the region where he wanted to play the shot.

However, Nurul Hasan, the Bangladesh wicket-keeper, was alert and hit the ball directly at the striker's end and it was found that Malik was short of his crease.

Pakistan managed to chase the 128-run target set by Bangladesh eventually.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 08:53 PM IST