Congress to observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' tomorrow 'in recognition of consistent & spirited fight of farmers'
Cricket

Updated on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 08:53 PM IST

Watch video: Pakistan's Shoaib Malik's unusual dismissal leaves Twitter in splits

FPJ Web Desk
Shoaib Malik's dismissal. | Photo: Twitter

Shoaib Malik, Pakistan's all-rounder, grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons, with his run out against Bangladesh in the first T20I.

Malik looked to steer the ball towards third man but missed and walked down the track. He then pointed towards the third man region, almost suggesting the region where he wanted to play the shot.

However, Nurul Hasan, the Bangladesh wicket-keeper, was alert and hit the ball directly at the striker's end and it was found that Malik was short of his crease.

Pakistan managed to chase the 128-run target set by Bangladesh eventually.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 08:53 PM IST
