Tanzanian Internet Sensation Kili Paul Grooves To SK-Sai Pallavi's 'Hey Minnale' Song In Viral Video

Kili Paul video on 'Hey Minnale' Tamil song | Instagram/Kili Paul

Tanzanian internet sensation Kili Paul has dropped yet another video on his Instagram page which reflects on his love and admiration for Indian music. In the latest viral video, Kili lip-syncs to the recent Tamil song "Hey Minnale" from the highly anticipated film "Amaran," featuring celebrated actors Sivakarthikeyan (fondly called as SK) and Sai Pallavi.

The film is set to release during the Diwali season on October 31. Ahead of the theatre release, this particular song from the film has taken the internet by storm.

The "Hey Minnale" song from Sai Pallavi's upcoming movie caught the attention of the Tanzania-based content creator, leading him to come up with a reel on it.

Known for his engaging lip-sync and dance videos, Kili charmed audiences with his engaging performance to the Tamil song.

Take a look his recent video below

The recent video of Kili opens to show him posing from a greenery-filled space. Blurring everything around him, he is seen focusing the camera on himself as he tries enjoying the lyrics of the Tamil song.

In the lip-sync video, he captures the attention of his fans and followers solo, while he would usually pair with his sister Neema Paul for online reels in the past.

He is seen showcasing his impressive facial expressions and lip-syncing skills.

Earlier he was also seen vibing to others popular film beats from the South Indian cine industry including Arabic kuthu and Kaavaalaa.

Wish to listen to the original film song? Check it below

Like most times, we see him wearing his signature traditional attire as he perfectly vibes to the desi song. His ability to convey emotions and feel the beautiful lyrics of the beat despite being unable to completely understand the Tamil language often wins the hearts of netizens.

Talking of his recent lip-sync video, it has quickly gone viral on Instagram and amassing received over 13,000 likes and a flood of comments praising his talent and charisma. Many netizens also shared heart emojis in the comments section to express their love and appreciation towards Kili.