Late For The Trend? 'Spider-Man' Dances To 'Kaavaalaa' Song From Rajnikanth's 'Jailer' In Viral Video

'Spider-Man' Dances To 'Kaavaalaa' Song | Instagram/shaddyman98

A video of a man from Mumbai dressed up as Marvel Comics character 'Spider-Man' and dancing to a popular movie song is going viral on social media. It shows him performing to the 'Kaavaalaa' song from Rajnikanth's film 'Jailer', where originally Tamannaah Bhatia grooved the to the peppy beat.

Watch video below

The video opened by showing the content creator displaying some iconic dances moves from the original choreography. However, what stood out was his costume. The fact that he was dressed in a Marvel character costume and enjoying a desi beat amused netizens.

He was seen recreating the dance moves of ace actress Tamannaah Bhatia in his video. From signature hand movements associated with the dance number to the much-loved flute step, he performed them all in the recent reel.

Video goes viral

While some find him late for the Kaavaalaa trend which rolled out on the internet last year, he still grabbed eyeballs with his energetic performance. He posted his dance video on Instagram on October 16, and he has already received 25,000 views to it from his fans and followers. Many people also reacted to his moves by praising them.

They lauded his performance and suggested he could be a dance teacher. Netizens flooded the comments section with fire and clapping emojis. A few were amused to see a 'Spider-Man' grooving to an Indian beat. This made them share laughter emojis in reply to the viral video.

Check out the original song right here

Kaavaalaa is a song composed by Anirudh Ravichander and recorded in the voices of Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander. Jani Master, also known as Shaik Jani Basha, is credited to the impressive choreography of the song which fills the audience with energy vibes. It comes from the Tamil movie 'Jailer' starring Superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson.