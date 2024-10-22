 Late For The Trend? 'Spider-Man' Dances To 'Kaavaalaa' Song From Rajnikanth's 'Jailer' In Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralLate For The Trend? 'Spider-Man' Dances To 'Kaavaalaa' Song From Rajnikanth's 'Jailer' In Viral Video

Late For The Trend? 'Spider-Man' Dances To 'Kaavaalaa' Song From Rajnikanth's 'Jailer' In Viral Video

While some find him late for the Kaavaalaa trend which rolled out on the internet last year, he still grabbed eyeballs with his energetic performance. He posted his dance video on Instagram on October 16, and he has already received 25,000 views to it from his fans and followers. Many people also reacted to his moves by praising them.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
'Spider-Man' Dances To 'Kaavaalaa' Song | Instagram/shaddyman98

A video of a man from Mumbai dressed up as Marvel Comics character 'Spider-Man' and dancing to a popular movie song is going viral on social media. It shows him performing to the 'Kaavaalaa' song from Rajnikanth's film 'Jailer', where originally Tamannaah Bhatia grooved the to the peppy beat.

Watch video below

The video opened by showing the content creator displaying some iconic dances moves from the original choreography. However, what stood out was his costume. The fact that he was dressed in a Marvel character costume and enjoying a desi beat amused netizens.

He was seen recreating the dance moves of ace actress Tamannaah Bhatia in his video. From signature hand movements associated with the dance number to the much-loved flute step, he performed them all in the recent reel.

FPJ Shorts
Ektaa Kapoor Reacts To POCSO Case Over Obscene Scene Featuring 'Juvenile Girls' In Gandii Baat
Ektaa Kapoor Reacts To POCSO Case Over Obscene Scene Featuring 'Juvenile Girls' In Gandii Baat
Maharashtra Ladka Bhau Yojana 2024: All You Need To Know About The Scheme Aimed At Providing Employment To Over 1 Lakh Youths
Maharashtra Ladka Bhau Yojana 2024: All You Need To Know About The Scheme Aimed At Providing Employment To Over 1 Lakh Youths
Delhi: Elderly Man Robbed At Knife Point By Bike-Borne Thieves On Pretext Of Asking Directions In Vivek Vihar; CCTV VIDEO Surfaces
Delhi: Elderly Man Robbed At Knife Point By Bike-Borne Thieves On Pretext Of Asking Directions In Vivek Vihar; CCTV VIDEO Surfaces
Mumbai: Reliance Jio Begins Dismantling Mobile Tower On School Building In Umerkhadi After Bombay HC Order
Mumbai: Reliance Jio Begins Dismantling Mobile Tower On School Building In Umerkhadi After Bombay HC Order
Read Also
Viral Video: Canada Celebrates Onam 2023 In 'Jailer' Style, Dances To Trending Song 'Kaavaalaa'
article-image

Video goes viral

While some find him late for the Kaavaalaa trend which rolled out on the internet last year, he still grabbed eyeballs with his energetic performance. He posted his dance video on Instagram on October 16, and he has already received 25,000 views to it from his fans and followers. Many people also reacted to his moves by praising them.

They lauded his performance and suggested he could be a dance teacher. Netizens flooded the comments section with fire and clapping emojis. A few were amused to see a 'Spider-Man' grooving to an Indian beat. This made them share laughter emojis in reply to the viral video.

Check out the original song right here

Kaavaalaa is a song composed by Anirudh Ravichander and recorded in the voices of Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander. Jani Master, also known as Shaik Jani Basha, is credited to the impressive choreography of the song which fills the audience with energy vibes. It comes from the Tamil movie 'Jailer' starring Superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Late For The Trend? 'Spider-Man' Dances To 'Kaavaalaa' Song From Rajnikanth's 'Jailer' In Viral...

Late For The Trend? 'Spider-Man' Dances To 'Kaavaalaa' Song From Rajnikanth's 'Jailer' In Viral...

VIDEO: 'Hume Dar Lag Raha Aapse...' MP CM Mohan Yadav's Hilarious Conversation With 12-Year-Old...

VIDEO: 'Hume Dar Lag Raha Aapse...' MP CM Mohan Yadav's Hilarious Conversation With 12-Year-Old...

British Man Who Once Tasted Jhal Muri During Kolkata Trip Is Now Viral Chaatwala In London

British Man Who Once Tasted Jhal Muri During Kolkata Trip Is Now Viral Chaatwala In London

Video Of Aladdin's Genie Dancing With Monkey-Man Goes Viral With More Than 12 Million Views

Video Of Aladdin's Genie Dancing With Monkey-Man Goes Viral With More Than 12 Million Views

TRAGIC! Hyderabad Youth Falls Off 3rd Floor Of Hotel Building While Trying To Shoo Away Dog, Dies;...

TRAGIC! Hyderabad Youth Falls Off 3rd Floor Of Hotel Building While Trying To Shoo Away Dog, Dies;...