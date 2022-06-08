e-Paper Get App

Tanmay Bhat shows middle finger to an individual; here's what happened next

The comedian was known for All India Bakchod

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 05:35 PM IST
File photo

Comedian Tanmay Bhat once showed the middle finger to an individual who managed to turn it into a LinkedIn motivational post. Anuj Narang met Bhat and after taking a selfie asked him a couple of questions. Bhat showed him the middle finger, after that Narang wrote a LinkedIn post about the same. Bhat commented, "Imagine turning a middle finger into a linked in [sic] post." Everything doesn’t have to have a silver lining. In the words of one Taylor Swift, you’ve got to embrace the cringe sometimes."

Bhat is a YouTuber, comedian, performer, producer, scriptwriter and director. During an interview with Your Story, when Bhat was asked about his success mantra he said, "Kudh ko trip hona chahiye, nahi toh janta ko trip nahi aayage” (You need to enjoy your work yourself first, otherwise people won’t enjoy it). Bhat became popular with Gursimran Khamba and co-founded All India Bakchod.

