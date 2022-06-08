Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets a new Dayaben; check video

File photo

The show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah became popular because of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. She is today badly missed in the famous sitcome show. Disha with her unique acting style ruled hearts of fans for years. Although Disha's fans hope that the actress will soon come back in the show, a clip has gone viral where the girl can be seen copying Vakani's on-screen character, Dayaben. The woman can be seen telling Dayaben’s dialogue from the comedy show, leaving everyone laughing.

The clip begins with masses asking the girl to imitate Dayaben’s ‘Tappu Ke Papa’ dialogue. The girl gives a surprise to all by recreating a similar voice to that of Vakani. “Tappu ke papa apko pata hai kya, Tappu subha se study bhi nahi kar raha hai, uske school mai gai thi mai, bapu ji ne bohot data,” she said.

Fans are stunned with the girl's acting. Many people took to the comment section of the clip and appreciated the girl.