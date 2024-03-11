 Tamil Nadu: Lemon Offered To Lord Shiva During Mahashivratri Puja Sold For THIS Huge Price
As many as 15 devotees participated in the auction and a lemon was sold to a devotee from Erode for Rs 35,000, the temple authorities said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 01:27 PM IST
A single lemon fetched Rs 35,000 at an auction held at a private temple at a village near here, the temple authorities said. As per custom, the lemon and other items including fruits offered to Lord Shiva during the Mahasivarathiri festivities observed on Friday night at the Pazhapoosaian temple near Sivagiri village, 35 km from here, were auctioned.

As many as 15 devotees participated in the auction and a lemon was sold to a devotee from Erode for Rs 35,000, the temple authorities said.

The temple priest placed the auctioned lemon before the presiding deity and conducted a small pooja and returned it to the person who made the highest bid in the auction in the presence of hundreds of devotees.

It is believed that the person who manages to make the highest bid and gets the lemon would be blessed with riches and good health for years to come.

